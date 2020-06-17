Marko: Not happy with Renault test on Red Bull Ring

Jun.17 - Dr Helmut Marko is unhappy with the management of Red Bull's own Formula 1 circuit in Spielberg.
This week, Renault is testing a two-year-old car at the Red Bull Ring, which will be the scene of the first two post-corona races beginning next month.
Red Bull's Marko is not happy that the circuit's management, called Projekt Spielberg, opened its doors to the former Red Bull engine supplier.
"It was a great achievement by Projekt Spielberg that they rented the track to a competitor team," he told Speed Week, sarcastically.
"Let's just say that it was a generous gesture."
It is believed that Red Bull-Honda is unable to test a two-year-old F1 car because of its poor relationship with former engine supplier Renault.
AlphaTauri is therefore running a 2018 Honda-powered Toro Rosso car at Imola next week. It is believed Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon could join the AlphaTauri drivers in getting turns behind the wheel.