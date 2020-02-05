Marko: More than 22 races 'feasible'

Dr Helmut Marko thinks adding even more races to F1's already unprecedentedly-long calendar is "feasible".

Recently, the boss of Red Bull's second team, Toro Rosso principal Franz Tost, said the current tally of 22 races is the "absolute limit".

But Dr Helmut Marko, the energy drink company's top F1 official, thinks Liberty Media's new cap of up to 25 races per year should not be ruled out.

"If the calendar is properly coordinated, with no crisscrossing of the globe to reduce travel and a few restrictions on Thursday and Friday, even that is feasible," he told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.





As well as its two teams, Red Bull also promotes a race at the circuit it owns - the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

But Marko said a new Austrian GP contract beyond 2020 is not a certainty.

"We see it as a complete package," said the Austrian. "We have two teams, one grand prix - these three factors are discussed intensively.

"The intention is that it continues, but only under the appropriate conditions."

