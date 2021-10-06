Marko invites Wolff to wear Red Bull overalls again

Oct.6 - Dr Helmut Marko says he would be happy if Formula 1 nemesis Toto Wolff is reunited with Red Bull logos in the Istanbul paddock this weekend.

Photos have emerged of a younger Wolff, now the Mercedes team boss, wearing fully Red Bull-branded blue overalls during his earlier career as a racing driver.

"I hope it's not a recent photo," laughed Marko, Red Bull's top Austrian F1 official.

"But seriously: I have no idea how it came about but you can be sure I had nothing to do with it."

As it happens, Wolff - now 49 - had prominent Red Bull sponsorship when he participated in a number of long-distance motor races some 15 years ago.

F1-insider.com claims the Austrian even won the 2006 Dubai 24 hour race with Red Bull branding.

Marko smiled: "Mr Wolff can also wear our overalls in Istanbul if he likes."

