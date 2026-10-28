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Marko Invests in AI Startup for Messages After Death

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Marko Invests in AI Startup for Messages After Death
Leopold 1 min read
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Helmut Marko spent a lifetime racing against the clock. His latest investment is about what happens after it stops.

Dr Helmut Marko has become an investor in an unusual Austrian artificial intelligence project designed to help people prepare personal messages to be delivered after their death.

What is Lebensstimmen?

The Graz-based startup Lebensstimmen, which also operates internationally as 'Words that Remain', combines end-of-life planning, grief support and AI-assisted message creation.

Users can prepare farewell messages during their lifetime, with the platform designed to deliver them to selected recipients after death.

An AI eulogist called the "Fabertar"

The project also includes the "Fabertar", an AI eulogist developed with Vienna cathedral pastor Toni Faber.

Why did Helmut Marko invest?

Marko, 83, the former Red Bull motorsport advisor, said the attraction was the use of technology in an unfamiliar field.

"Motorsport was never left to chance," he said. "It was improved through the courage to consistently use new technologies for the benefit of people."

"That is exactly the attitude I recognise in Lebensstimmen."

When does Lebensstimmen launch?

A global market launch is planned for early 2027.

Fast Facts: Marko's AI investment
InvestorHelmut Marko, 83
StartupLebensstimmen
Based inGraz, Austria
FeatureAI eulogist "Fabertar"
Global launchEarly 2027

Related: Marko Reveals WhatsApp Message Challenging Horner's Explosive Claim

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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