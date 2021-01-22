Marko heard Monaco wants spectators during next race

Jan.22 - The fate of Monaco's fabled grand prix this year is about more than just a press release.

That is the news from Red Bull's highly-influential Dr Helmut Marko, who was speaking with the German media after the Automobile Club de Monaco earlier this week scotched rumours the street race may once again be cancelled.

"I heard that they are currently working on a concept to allow the race to take place with half of the spectators," Marko said.

The Austrian said he has faith that new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali can navigate the sport through a second consecutive covid-affected season.

"The new Liberty CEO Stefano Domenicali is doing an extremely good job," said Marko. "You can tell that he's a racer."

