Marko: Hamilton better than Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is still better than Max Verstappen, according to the Red Bull driver's boss Dr Helmut Marko.
"Max may already be the fastest," Marko told Germany's motorsport-total.com.
"But as a package, Hamilton is still the best," he added, referring to the Mercedes driver and reigning six-time world champion.
"He has an incredible basic speed and obviously much more experience than Max, and that is a huge advantage.
"Naturally, it's better to drive a car that gives you an easier life, and that's what Red Bull wants to change in 2020," Marko added.
HAM has ALL of the attributes of a top-rated champion. VER does not. Entering his 6th year and does not have those attributes. No question that he is fast and might end up winning a WDC, but he will never be rated among the best.