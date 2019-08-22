Marko: Gasly issues 'psychological'

Dr Helmut Marko says "psychological problems" caused Pierre Gasly to lose his Red Bull seat.
For the remaining nine races of 2019, Gasly will swap places with Toro Rosso rookie Alex Albon.
Marko, Red Bull's driver manager, said he chose British-born Thai driver Albon over the alternative Daniil Kvyat.
"I think Albon is the better choice," he said at the Super Formula race in Motegi, according to the Japanese publication as-web.jp.
"We know Daniil's speed already. As a driver he is now fully prepared after his time at Ferrari, but after analysing all the factors, we chose Alex."
Marko denied that rookie Albon is now set up for a Gasly-like failure.
"I don't think he will be a second Gasly," he said. "When we put him (Albon) there, we did not expect him to have the speed that he has in fact shown race by race.
"No one knows who will be Verstappen's teammate next year, so Albon has the opportunity to perform and develop without any pressure in these nine races."
He said he thinks Gasly struggled with the pressure of life at a top team.
"I thought Gasly was mentally strong," said Marko. "But the best explanation for his crisis is psychological problems.
"Until this season, Pierre had good racing and qualifying pace, and no problems with overtaking. But this year, he showed none of those qualities.
"He also felt responsible for the accidents in the tests, so that was already on his mind even before the start of the season," he added.
Finally, Marko defended Red Bull's driver development programme, even though he admitted the steady stream of talent seems to have dried up for now.
"Now we are working on the next talents to come through," he said.
"I was the first to create a driver training system like this. Ferrari and Mercedes just copied.
"I am proud that the systems works very well. When you look at the drivers we have had, it is obvious that it is successful," Marko added.
True, but so are everybody else's, including Hamilton, Vettel, Bottas....
The only difference is that most teams try to help their drivers overcome those. In case of TR and RB the team makes sure you get them if you don't have them.
Best drivers in recent years Senna, Hamilton, Verstappen all hit the ground running and certainly weren't being lapped by their team mate after 9 or so races. Gasly only got this drive due to better drivers not being available and Daniel leaving unexpectedly.
And who do you blame for that, Gasly?
Or are you suggesting that the hiring principals (Marko and Horner) are entitled NOT to know what can be expected from a driver who was with them for a whole year?
Odd way to allocate the blame!
" and who do I blame, Gasly?" Emmm difficult one that. Who do I blame for being so far behind in a top car, maybe the driver? (and Horner by the way which is why I mentioned Ricardo leaving)
Gasly was a really bad team mate at TR - he made Hartley's life HELL on earth in 2018- Harley was always complaining about Gasly not sticking to the pre- race strategy agreement when they were on track. So it is Karma Baby that Gasly is now demoted.
Marko says Gasly isn't right in the head either - it takes one to know one! They will kick Gasly out of TR in 2020 since Gasly will still be useless post this summer's break- I would put my mortgage on it!
I really do not understand why drivers want to work with Marko and Horner- its walking into hell fire and brimstone!
DC was clever to get out of there =RB last year- he knew the score and how those 2 bosses play dirty and can't be trusted. They don't have a clue about building a team and moving forward without needing a fall guy!
