Marko: F1 should hurry up with new engine rules

Oct.8 - Formula 1 should consider speeding up the sport's move to new engine regulations, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko.

With the new regulations not expected until 2026, Red Bull - to lose engine partner Honda after 2021 - is facing having to return to being a mere engine customer for 2022-2025.

That is because the high entry costs and complexity of the current 'power unit' rules means new engine manufacturers are unlikely to enter the sport until the new rules are known.

"If we were to bring forward a new engine regulation, that would be the best thing," Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But what interest would Mercedes have in changing? They have an optimal engine, and with their power advantage they can use completely different wing settings.

"(Renault's Cyril) Abiteboul probably doesn't know whether he should be for or against it, while Ferrari would most likely be ready for it. But if there is doubt, we will again see a vote against reason.

"With this idiotic unanimity, not much will change," Marko predicted.

