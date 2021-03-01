Marko ensures that new Red Bull RB16B has no secrets

Mar.1 - Dr Helmut Marko has denied that Red Bull is being highly secretive about its 2021 car.

The team launched its 2021 car last week but the photos put online of the Silverstone shakedown were of the 2019 model which was driven on the same day by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

It has triggered speculation that Red Bull is keeping something mysterious very close to its chest.

"The time was just a bit short to do photoshoots," Marko explained to f1-insider.com.

"Driving was more important to us than taking photos. There is nothing mysterious about the car. No six wheels, no fan in the rear," the Austrian joked.

Marko said the RB16B is an evolution of last year's Red Bull.

"The goal is to be able to compete for victories right from the start," he said. "At the first tests in Bahrain, we will use all of the parts that we will also use in the first race."

