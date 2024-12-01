Marko Dismisses Colapinto's 2025 Red Bull Seat Amid Perez Uncertainty

Dec.1 - Dr Helmut Marko has played down Franco Colapinto's chances of securing a Red Bull race seat in 2025.

It is clear that, despite Sergio Perez's protestations, the Mexican driver's continuing performance struggles could lead to his exit at Red Bull Racing.

"We lost the constructors' title this year, unless a huge miracle happens," Marko told Viaplay in Qatar. "The employees only get a bonus if we become constructors' champions. So they miss out on a lot of money.

"It becomes a difficult story for a driver when you lose the support or the faith of the people who work with you," the Austrian ominously added.

Marko says a post-Abu Dhabi meeting will decide Perez's fate.

Colapinto, 21, has been linked with the seat, or a place at the junior squad RB in the event that Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda is promoted.

Marko admits the current RB duo are the most likely candidates, rather than Colapinto, who remains under long-term contract to Williams.

"I think so," said the Austrian.

"We need to have the best drivers in our car, but so far the best candidates come from our own talent program. I do not see anyone outside our own program who is available and of a higher level than our own drivers."

Colapinto's manager, Jamie Campbell-Walter, hints that the Argentine's chances have been hurt by his series of recent crashes in his Williams.

"It comes from the pressure of not knowing what your future holds, which is sometimes worse than knowing," he told motorsport-magazin.com.

Campbell-Walter also sounds unhappy with Williams, especially when it comes to one particular crash in Brazil. "Franco had never driven in the rain, and he asked for rain tyres," he said. "They told him to survive, survive, survive.

"He also has a whole nation on his shoulders. I can't imagine what that's like. And it's very easy to criticise from the outside."

Sky Italia asked Colapinto in Qatar about the rumours linking him with Red Bull and Alpine.

"I don't know, let's hope," he answered. "It's difficult. It's something I'm not looking at right now. But obviously for me it's the most important thing."

He also insisted to RTBF that his spate of recent crashes hasn't destroyed his confidence.

"No. I am confident in what I can do," Colapinto told the Belgian broadcaster. "In Vegas, I felt good, I was confident, I was doing good times. But I found myself in a situation where I had to drive on the limit and brush the walls a little more and unfortunately I got a little too close.

"But that is part of the learning process."

