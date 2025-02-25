Marko Discusses Aston Martin’s 'Logical' Offer for Verstappen

Feb.25 - It is "only logical" that Aston Martin would try to woo Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

Recently, reports in the UK press emerged suggesting the Lawrence Stroll-owned team, having successfully lured Adrian Newey for 2025 and beyond, were offering Verstappen a long-term deal that ultimately adds up to $1 billion.

Marko, Verstappen's mentor and boss, thinks there may be some truth in the rumour.

"It's no secret that Newey is a big fan of Max's," the 81-year-old Austrian told motorsport-total.com. "It's only logical that they make him an offer."

Verstappen, 27, has admitted to having some contact with Aston Martin, but only to secure GT3 cars for his new racing venture. Photos this week emerged of the Dutch driver testing a Verstappen.com-livered Aston Martin in France.

Marko thinks the GT link is effectively "the carrot" for Verstappen.

"If you have a Newey who certainly expresses his own ideas and wishes on the driver side, it would only be logical if Aston Martin tried to make Max an offer," he said.

"Officially, the contact came about through Max's passion for GT, and Max is the team owner and drives these GT cars himself on a regular basis. Apparently the Aston Martin is one of the most interesting cars in terms of its base. A car like this will be built into Max's GT structure," added Marko.

However, Marko thinks the reports of an eye-watering $1 billion offer are almost certainly exaggerated.

"I doubt whether it is really that high, especially with Aston Martin's current share price," he said. "It is said to have been a high offer. But we don't know whether the offer really exists."

