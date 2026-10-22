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Marko Defends Rwanda F1 Deal Amid Human Rights Backlash

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Marko Defends Rwanda F1 Deal Amid Human Rights Backlash
Leopold 1 min read
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Dr Helmut Marko has defended Formula 1's decision to bring Rwanda onto the calendar, despite a growing backlash over human rights and the war in neighbouring Congo.

The new 10-year African GP deal has already drawn strong criticism from Amnesty International, which described it as a "sportswashing prize for the Rwandan authorities".

Human Rights Watch has also raised concerns about repression, media freedom and Rwanda's alleged role in the conflict in eastern Congo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been even more direct.

Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner told The Athletic that "giving Paul Kagame this platform would help to polish the reputation of an authoritarian leader whose government has contributed to fuelling a devastating war in our country."

She added that successive wars "have claimed the lives of millions of people" and alleged that minerals extracted from Congo are smuggled into Rwanda and help sustain the conflict.

Against that backdrop, Marko told RTL that Rwanda still has a legitimate place on the Formula 1 calendar.

"Formula 1 was in South Africa for a long time," he told the German broadcaster. "Kyalami, near Johannesburg, was a very popular race."

"Rwanda is an emerging country, and it's simply a fact that different political laws apply there. And as long as sportswashing doesn't get out of hand, it is called a world championship, after all."

"That means, of course, that all regions of the world should be included," Marko added.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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