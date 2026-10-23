Marko Backs Tsolov Over Lawson for 2027 Racing Bulls Seat

Red Bull built its empire on home-grown talent. Helmut Marko says that philosophy points to one name for 2027.

Dr Helmut Marko believes Racing Bulls should replace Liam Lawson with Nikola Tsolov for 2027.

Why does Marko want Tsolov at Racing Bulls?

Red Bull's former junior driver programme chief pointed straight back to the philosophy of the late Dietrich Mateschitz.

"I agree with Mateschitz's phrase," Marko told Krone. "We don't buy stars, we create them."

"We've always strived to rely on our drivers to win Grand Prix races."

"With a few exceptions, the system worked."

And with Racing Bulls still facing a choice for 2027, Marko made his preference clear.

"If we stick to this philosophy, the difficult choice between Liam Lawson and Nikola Tsolov at Racing Bulls should actually end in Tsolov's favour," the 83-year-old insisted.

What does Lawson say about his 2027 future?

Liam Lawson has had a strong 2026 season, but even he admits his future remains uncertain.

"I don't know what's going to happen next year," the 24-year-old said.

Lawson open to leaving the Red Bull family

Lawson also hinted that loyalty to Red Bull would not necessarily outweigh a better opportunity elsewhere.

"Our goal is to win," said the New Zealander.

"If I can go to a team that gives me a better chance to do that, that's obviously what we get to do."

"So the Red Bull specifics of it, I think they've shown many times in the past that sometimes that's not entirely why they make decisions."

For now, he insists his focus remains on finishing the season strongly.

"I've had a really good first half of the year," he said.

"We're obviously well in the fight for P5, so that's what I'm focused on."

Should veterans make way for young F1 drivers?

Ralf Schumacher, meanwhile, argued that Formula 1 must keep creating opportunities for younger drivers rather than allowing veterans such as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to occupy seats indefinitely.

"When did Antonelli or Verstappen start?" said the former F1 driver.

"If they continued until they were 45, we would practically have to close F2."

"There's no room for young drivers, and we must be careful about that."

The bigger picture

Marko no longer runs the Red Bull junior programme, so his view is advice rather than a decision. But it lands at a moment when Racing Bulls has yet to settle its 2027 line-up, and both Lawson and Tsolov are still waiting.

Fast Facts: Lawson vs Tsolov Seat Racing Bulls 2027 Marko backs Nikola Tsolov Lawson age 24 Lawson target P5 fight Motto "We create stars"

Related: Tsolov ready for F1 but 2027 future still unclear

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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