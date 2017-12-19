F1-Fansite.com

Marchionne: Other teams would join Ferrari in F1 breakaway

Dec.19 - Sergio Marchionne has doubled down on his threat to pull Ferrari out of formula one, warning that he could also entice other teams to an alternate series.

The Ferrari president is making the threats after new F1 owner Liberty Media announced its intention to change the engine rules for 2021 and impose a budget cap.

"The thing that bothers me is that an experienced man like Ross Brawn is looking at ways that are against the DNA of F1," Marchionne said at Ferrari's Christmas lunch.

"We are not interested in cars being the same and simple and cheap engines like in Nascar," he is quoted by La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"But I believe that we will satisfy everyone for the future, otherwise Ferrari will go away. If they believe that we are bluffing, they are playing with fire.

"I believe Ferrari has the strength to pull others into an alternative championship," Marchionne added.

Meanwhile, Marchionne said he thinks the "very emotional" Sebastian Vettel has learned from his mistakes of 2017, and warned Kimi Raikkonen that next year could be his last in red.

"Sometimes it's a pleasure to see him drive, at others we do not recognise him," he said of the Finn.

"It would be a shame if he finished his career next year without showing his potential. There are great talents around like Leclerc, Verstappen and Giovinazzi," Marchionne added.

Finally, Marchionne seemed to deny speculation the Fiat Chrysler brand Maserati could be set to join Alfa Romeo in returning to F1.

"I have a commitment for Maserati in my mind, but not for now," said the Italian-Canadian.

Ferrari announced that its 2018 car will be launched on February 22.

