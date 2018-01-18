F1-Fansite.com

Marchionne: Haas-Maserati deal 'would be good'

Haas F1 Team at Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 11 May 2017.
Jan.18 - Sergio Marchionne has repeated his hint that a deal between Haas and Maserati could be on the cards.

Last month, the Ferrari president sealed the deal on a title sponsorship between Fiat Chrysler brand Alfa Romeo and Sauber.

Now, Marchionne has his eyes on a similar tie-up, with talks between the Ferrari 'B team' Haas and Maserati said to be taking place.

Italian reporters asked him at the Detroit auto show if he is thinking about sending Maserati into Formula E.

"I'm not so sure. In terms of a possible cooperation, it is maybe better to try to organise a joint project with Haas in formula one," Marchionne answered.

"It would be a good project."

He also said the next step for Alfa Romeo could be a move into Indycar, in partnership with Dallara.

"We do not have much experience in American racing, but we are thinking about Indycar. Why not?" he said.

"Giampaolo Dallara is an excellent specialist and the best Italian engineer in the motor sport industry," Marchionne added.

