Marchionne: 2018 Ferrari could be 'monster'

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP SINGAPORE F1/2017
Jan.17 - Sergio Marchionne thinks it's possible Ferrari has put together a "monster" of a formula one car for 2018.

The Italian publication Autosprint says the 2017 runner-up's new project is codenamed project 669, and will be launched by Ferrari on February 22.

"I was in Maranello for the last few days and the guys are busy but they seem too relaxed," Fiat and Ferrari president Marchionne is quoted as saying at the Detroit motor show.

"I can only conclude that we have either made a real monster or garbage!" he smiled.

"We have done everything to have a super strong car but we will have to wait until February 22 when we reveal it," the Italian-Canadian added.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Kimi Raikkonen will have a new race engineer this year, as his regular Dave Greenwood returns to Britain.

The newspaper said Raikkonen will now be engineered by Carlo Santi, who is promoted from within.

Meanwhile, Marchionne did not deny rumours that he has bigger plans in F1 for Alfa Romeo, as the Italian brand becomes Sauber's title sponsor this year.

"We are sponsors but it is a work in progress with Sauber. It will take time," he said.

