Many remaining F1 races after August still in doubt
Jul.7 - While Dutch organisers at Zandvoort are pushing ahead with plans for their September race, many of the remainder of Formula 1's 2021 calendar is in doubt.
The position of Australia's state Victorian government, for example, made pushing ahead with the postponed and rescheduled race in Melbourne this November impossible.
"Before we achieve significantly higher vaccination rates, we cannot go back to normal," state sports and major events minister Martin Pakula is quoted by DPA news agency.
But it's a completely different story in the Netherlands, where according to De Telegraaf newspaper organisers have received "all the permits" necessary to clear the path for a full house of spectators.
Erection of grandstands and other facilities are now underway.
The situation means Melbourne might be justified in worrying that Formula 1 will ultimately decide to leave the Australian GP off the calendars of the future.
"We've had a 25, 26-year relationship with the guys who run Formula 1," insisted Australian GP Corporation chief Andrew Westacott.
"They know how professionally we run events in Victoria and Australia and I've got every confidence that we'll be on the calendar in 2022," he told Channel 9's Today show.
After the news broke, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he remains "confident" the sport will nonetheless be able to deliver its full 23-race calendar this year.
"We have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian GP," said the Italian.
"We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded."
However, forthcoming races in Japan, Mexico and Brazil are also all under a cloud, raising the prospect of more Austria-like 'doubled up' events to fill any gaps.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that there have been "no talks" between F1 and the German circuits at the Nurburgring and Hockenheim about organising last-minute 2021 fill-in races.
"It is possible that F1 will make another stop in the Gulf region shortly before the final races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi," reported Tobias Gruner.
Also rumoured is a second race in the United States, another race in Bahrain, and perhaps even a surprise calendar re-appearance of a Chinese GP.
It is possible, though, that the reshuffle could result in yet more back-to-back-to-back races held on three consecutive race weekends.
Haas strategy engineer Mike Caulfield said: "We've just done a triple header and the majority of the paddock was walking around like zombies.
"It's not sustainable," he added.
Check out more items on this website about:
This yr even more than last yr, 2 races at SS would have made more sence given the fact UK has done so many Vaccinations, hindsight eh .
no way buddy,there is only so much butchers apron waving the f1 public can take
Just thinking after a triple header, and with most f1 teams based in UK , it would give the Team staff a break, well most of them, anyway, isn't happening but just a thought, the months break will be most welcome esp cause of the next triple header after hungary, SS and hungary , LH must win both imo or its game over .
ok, so game over it is
what is he 32 in front? 2 wins and hed be 50 in front if LH finished 2nd, lewis would need to win the next 7 races , assuming max always came 2nd just to retake the lead, not impossible but very unlikely IMO and yes yes according to toto they are at present only one dnf away from max , well toto that goes both ways lol, but heh what do i know (im assuming equal bad luck on both sides punctures etc )
The Aussies (and the Kiwis) have been huge contributors to to our sport. They are great supporters of F1 and deserve a race. However, they also need to pull their heads from their bums and get vaxxed.
When the 2021 schedule was announced it was common sense that the Americas would lose races. Canada cancelled early, Brazil and Mexico both at 15% vax rate. At this time, the US is the only sane target. COTA can do two, people will show up for a good concert ticket (the racing comes 2nd) and Indy is a possibility if Liberty gets the $$$ right with Penske. Throw in a couple of Euro icons and let the middle east buy another race. Plenty of venues to fill the calendar.
With the Olympics fan ban the Japanese GP is in doubt. They have already said that they don't want foreigners entering the country and now they have even banned Japanese residents from the Olympics. Cross your fingers.