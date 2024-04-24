Major F1 Teams Back Potential Points System Tweak

Apr.24 - A proposal to extend the points-paying positions in Formula 1 from its current P10 all the way to P12 looks set to soar through the first decision-making hurdle.

The F1 Commission - a decision-making body that precedes the rubber-stamping by the World Motor Sport Council - will discuss the idea in Geneva this week.

If the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) green-light the idea, which appears likely, then only half of the ten teams also need to say 'yes' for the proposal to proceed to the World Motor Sport Council.

It's no surprise that most, if not all, of the smaller teams - the ones most likely to benefit from additional point-scoring opportunities - will vote for the idea.

Laurent Mekies, boss of the Red Bull-owned RB team, confirmed: "Of course I like it.

"We have six manufacturers and Red Bull Racing, so that's seven top teams," he added. "It's almost impossible to explain to partners that we are fighting for P11 which yields nothing.

"I don't even see a negative side," said the Frenchman. "Having good teams without points is not good for the sport, I think."

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner insists he's "impartial", which sounds like a positive vote, and also supportive is Ferrari.

"I can understand that it is frustrating for the midfield teams to end up eleventh after a great performance and come away empty-handed," said team boss Frederic Vasseur. "I come from Alfa Romeo, remember."

With a positive vote in the F1 Commission and World Motor Sport Council, the change could be ready to write into the sporting regulations for 2025.

