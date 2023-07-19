The Race for France: Magny-Cours vs Nice - Who Will Prevail?

Jul.19 - Magny-Cours has emerged as a potential venue to host France's return to the Formula 1 calendar.

Paul Ricard, also known as Le Castellet, dropped off the sport's schedule after last season - but prior to that, the French GP was hosted until 2008 at Magny-Cours.

And with French president Emmanuel Macron empowering talks to take the country back onto the calendar, L'Equipe reports that Nevers mayor Denis Thuriot is set to meet with France's sports minister at the end of August.

That is despite the fact that a new street track in Nice is also on the cards.

But mayor Thuriot, in charge of Nevers which is in the same Nievre department as Magny-Cours, says the rival bid will not hurt France's overall push to return to F1.

"Not necessarily," he said. "I spoke with Renaud Muselier who would agree to our two projects working alternately. That would limit the organisation cost for each region."

