Magnussen's Dilemma: Can He Secure One of Haas' Vacant Seats?
May 4 - Kevin Magnussen is not assured his place at Haas for 2025, team boss Ayao Komatsu has warned.
The small American team is upset to be farewelling Nico Hulkenberg at the end of the year, with the German having accepted an offer from Sauber-Audi.
"Nico has been a good reference for how fast our car is," Komatsu told Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Miami. "He is a driver on whose feedback you can develop a car from. His work ethic is amazing.
"We will try to replace him with someone who has the same kind of characteristics. We need that as a team," he added.
Given that Magnussen has been with Haas for a lot longer than Hulkenberg, Komatsu's words will be alarming for the 31-year-old Danish driver.
"Right now we have two vacant seats," Komatsu admits. "One of our current drivers is gone, so naturally that increases Kevin's chances. But I don't want to go into details.
"We need someone who can be a benchmark for the team."
Komatsu admits that Haas is considering team partner Ferrari's top protege Oliver Bearman, an 18-year-old rookie, for one of the seats next year.
But the team boss warned: "He must deliver in F2, that's clear."
Even if Bearman does get the nod, Magnussen may not fit the bill as the new Hulkenberg-like 'reference' driver for Haas.
Also on the 2025 market are Valtteri Bottas, the current Alpine duo, and potentially Daniel Ricciardo.
"We are still a small team," Komatsu said. "We need a driver who is determined to develop the team with us. Work ethic is important.
"It makes no sense to spend a lot of money on someone who is mega fast but not interested in spending time in the factory and working with the engineers to develop the car."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
I expect Magnussen to be kept for continuity's sake, although his overly-aggressive defending has zero benefits for the team in the long-term.
After the sprint today , a foregone conclusion id say lol, as for his defending , if it helps the team score valuable points for the prize money , then GH will thank him,
Expect, his defending cost them a point rather than gained any, so a relative loss & thus zero benefits for the team, so if such driving continues, perhaps they should start reconsidering whether to keep him or not.
but it allowed Nico to secure points AGAIN , thats twice now hes helped Nico and the team score points, Kevin even said it in his interviews Imo
Maybe, but I'm positive even Nico would've been able to keep position or at least finish 8th, given the straight-line speed advantage.