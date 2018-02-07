F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Magnussen could race Daytona in 2019

F1 News

Magnussen could race Daytona in 2019

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Wednesday 29 November 2017. Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-17 Ferrari.
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Wednesday 29 November 2017. Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-17 Ferrari.

Feb.7 - Kevin Magnussen looks set to be the next driver to expand his horizons beyond the F1 paddock.

According to BT newspaper, the Dane came very close to joining Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll this year at Daytona.

"We were quite far advanced with the plans but in the end we just ran out of time," said Gary Nelson, of the Action Express team.

"There were many loose ends: we have our partners, Haas has theirs and Kevin has his. It had to all fit together and it was simply not possible this year.

"We don't yet know ours or Kevin's plans for 2019, but we really want to have him in our car," Nelson admitted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now