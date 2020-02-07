Magnussen quiet on 2020 'expectations'

Kevin Magnussen says he is keeping quiet about his "expectations" ahead of the 2020 season.

Last year, the small American team Haas was caught out by an aerodynamic flaw that went undiagnosed for most of the season.

As images of the 2020 car were revealed online on Thursday with a throwback livery, team owner Gene Haas said he hopes it will "return us to the kind of form we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth".

"Last season taught me not to say so much about my expectations," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"Expectations were so high and there wasn't really any reason to doubt it at the time. So this time I'm not saying anything about my expectations," the Danish driver added.

As for the 2020 car more specifically, Magnussen added: "It looks beautiful, but that doesn't mean it's fast.

"But the team does seem to have learned a lot from what happened last year."

