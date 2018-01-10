F1-Fansite.com

Magnussen not crucial to Denmark F1 bid

Kevin Magnussen on speed Spa Francorchamps, Belgium 2017
Kevin Magnussen on speed Spa Francorchamps, Belgium 2017

Jan.10 - Kevin Magnussen's continuing presence in F1 will help a bid to secure a place on the annual race calendar for Denmark, race officials have admitted.

BT newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is meeting with potential race promoters in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss a race for 2020.

F1's only Danish competitor is Haas driver Magnussen, and race investor Helge Sander admitted it would help the bid if the 25-year-old's F1 career continues.

"It is clearly an advantage if we have a Dane (in F1). But even if there isn't a Dane, interest for formula one in Denmark is generally great," he said.

"Of course I would prefer if there is at least one Dane, but it is not crucial."

