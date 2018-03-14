F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Magnussen: Halo still 'annoying and ugly'

F1 News

Magnussen: Halo still 'annoying and ugly'

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on track Barcelona testing day 1 2018
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on track Barcelona testing day 1 2018

Mar.14 - Kevin Magnussen is continuing to rail against the mandatory 'Halo' device featured on all F1 cars in 2018.

While some drivers support the safety innovation, others like Magnussen are outspoken critics.

"It's very annoying and ugly," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"And it's hard to get in and out of the car. Hard to get the steering wheel on and off. It's just awkward and annoying," said the Haas driver.

Another critic, Pierre Gasly, said Halo is a "mess" as he revealed how it tore his overalls.

But Magnussen said that while Halo ruins the look of the cars, it is not too distracting when actually driving.

"It's fine because in the corners you look to the left and the right anyway. It distracts the eye, but it's not a concern," he admitted.

But he said that doesn't mean Halo is completely safe.

"If you're chasing someone in Eau Rouge, you won't be able to see if he's made a mistake at the top and spun. It's probably the same for turn 1 in Austin as well," he said.

"But mainly a formula one car to me is open. So this is wrong for formula one," Magnussen insisted.

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, pointed out another issue.

"When it rains, the Halo stops the drops on the visor, so you can't really tell if it's raining or not," he said.

And Robert Kubica said: "It's a challenge to get out of the car.

"After the first race in Australia, I think I will go down the pitlane to have a laugh when they get out," he smiled.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Magnussen: Halo still 'annoying and ugly'

  1. Bob Wheatley

    Howe many seconds does it now take to get out of car, If the car is on fire and driver is trapped surely the halo is a hindrance.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now