F1 News

Magnussen: Haas can be like Force India

Jan.25 - Haas has the potential to be as competitive as top F1 privateer Force India.

That is the view of Kevin Magnussen, the Danish driver who races for the small American outfit.

2017 was Ferrari 'B team' Haas' second season in F1, and Magnussen said: "We are very solid under certain conditions, but we lack consistency.

"When we are good we are really good, but when we are bad we are terribly bad," he told France's Auto Hebdo. "The 2018 car will not have this quality."

Magnussen, 25, therefore tipped Haas to keep developing and aim for the kind of results fourth-placed Force India has achieved in recent years.

"We are young but we're growing," said the former McLaren driver.

"It's amazing what the team manages to do despite our lack of experience," Magnussen continued.

"I think in general the small teams can do a good job -- look at Force India. Haas has a bright future ahead of it," he predicted.

