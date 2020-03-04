Magnussen admits Haas could quit F1

Kevin Magnussen says he can imagine Haas team owner Gene Haas pulling out of Formula 1.

Having entered the sport in 2016 to promote his company Haas Automation, Gene Haas made headlines recently by suggesting the team may not be on the 2021 grid.

Magnussen, who drives for the small American team, told BT newspaper that his boss's warning makes sense.

"Gene is definitely tired of being second to last like last year," he said.





"I don't know how it affects his plans for the future, but there's no doubt he won't bother being in Formula 1 if he has to be last or ninth," Magnussen added.

"I don't even have to ask him that, because I know it."

However, the Danish driver said he's not worried about Haas pulling out of F1 and potentially ending his career.

"It's not something I've prepared for, because I don't think we'll be ninth again," Magnussen said. "2019 was a one-off.

"I believe that if we deliver like we should, Gene would like to continue."

Magnussen said the new rules and budget cap for 2021 should help with those ambitions.

"It doesn't mean we will have the same opportunities as the big teams, but I think Haas is a team that can benefit from the new rules," said the 27-year-old.

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: