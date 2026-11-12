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Maffei predicts Formula 1 will be sold within two years

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Maffei predicts Formula 1 will be sold within two years
Leopold 1 min read
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Greg Maffei says F1's days as a listed company may be numbered. A buyer would need around $30 billion, and Liberty's board would have to listen to any serious offer.

Formula 1 could be sold and taken private within the next two years, according to former Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei.

Speaking at Sportico's Invest New York 2026 conference, Maffei predicted that F1's days as a publicly traded business may be numbered.

"I'll say F1 is gone," he replied when asked whether the championship would still be on the stock market in two years.

"If I had to put my money down that's where I'd put it," he added.

Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017 in a deal valuing the business at around $8 billion. Its market value has since climbed to almost $28 billion, boosted by expansion in the United States, new sponsors and a 24-race calendar.

But Maffei believes the most dramatic growth is now over.

"The easy money's been made," he said.

"The EBITDA is up three times in eight or nine years. It's not going to go up three times again in the next eight or nine years."

The speculation follows another significant development at Liberty, with John Malone recently surrendering most of his voting power, leaving the board with greater freedom to consider potential offers.

Maffei said directors would have a legal obligation to consider any serious proposal in shareholders' interests.

Any buyer would potentially need around $30 billion, with sovereign wealth funds or private equity groups among the possible bidders.

F1's valuation story
Liberty purchase, 2017About $8 billion
Market valueAlmost $28 billion
EBITDAUp three times in eight or nine years
Calendar24 races
Price of a buyerAround $30 billion
SpeakerGreg Maffei, Sportico Invest New York 2026

Related: Fenway Sports Group reportedly in talks over Cadillac F1 stake

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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