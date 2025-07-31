Madrid's Racing Revolution: Eurocup-3 to Debut Circuit Before Formula 1

Jul.31 - Formula 1 will not be the first category to race on Madrid's new street circuit in 2026.

According to Spain's AS newspaper, the Eurocup-3 series will become the inaugural motorsport to race at the new 'Madring' layout in August 2026 - one month before the capital hosts its first Formula 1 Grand Prix from 11-13 September.

The exact Eurocup-3 race date is still unconfirmed, as the circuit remains under construction and pending FIA homologation. But series boss Marco Rodriguez said the championship's sixth round will be held at Madrid, calling the deal "a dream" and praising Dallara and TOM'S for supporting the new-generation car.

Madrid's F1 debut is part of a long-term agreement reportedly running to 2035, which puts the future of the current Spanish GP in Barcelona at risk. A legal challenge to the approval of the Madrid project is still pending before a local court.

