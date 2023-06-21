Madrid's dream: A thrilling urban circuit for the 2027 Spanish GP

Jun.21 - The mayor of Madrid says he is "optimistic" the Spanish capital will secure a Formula 1 race.

Although the Spanish GP at Barcelona has a contract until 2026, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali freely admits that there are now "two projects on the table" for the future beyond that.

"All I can say is that I will do my maximum to ensure that there's still a Spanish GP, independently of where," Spaniard Carlos Sainz said recently.

He also thinks it's "not feasible" to expect that both Barcelona and Madrid can be present on an annual Formula 1 calendar.

"I don't think that's anyone's intention, especially when you look at where they (F1) are going with the races and the new horizons they have in the States and everywhere."

And so, at present, all the buzz around a grand prix in Madrid appears to have put Spain's most populous city in pole position for the 2027 Spanish GP and beyond.

The city's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida admitted this week that the chances of a Madrid GP are "real".

He said at Madrid's Business Confederation meeting (CEIM) that it will be an "urban circuit" that is in the "vicinity" of the Ifema headquarters in north central Madrid.

"We have been working, through Ifema, over the last few months on this project, and we hope and trust that Madrid can have that grand prix," Almeida said.

"We are optimistic," he added. "We think we have certain and real possibilities that Formula 1 can come to Madrid," the mayor added.

"Obviously, with respect to the residents of the adjoining neighbourhoods, we are going to adopt all the measures that are necessary to minimise the inconvenience that may arise as a result of holding a Formula 1 race," he said.

"Formula 1 is very important for Madrid, but the rest and tranquillity of the neighbourhood also has to count."

The Ifema fairgrounds are located in the Corralejos neighborhood, in the Barajas district close to the international airport.

