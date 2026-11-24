Madring's racing was questioned before it even began, and organisers now accept the layout needs work. The fixes are coming for 2027, but the details are still under wraps.

Organisers of Madrid's new Formula 1 circuit have confirmed that changes to the track layout are being prepared for 2027, following criticism of the racing during its inaugural Spanish GP.

The Madring venue faced questions about its overtaking opportunities even before its debut, with drivers pushing for improvements after experiencing the circuit firsthand.

Organisers subsequently acknowledged that modifications would be necessary, and have now confirmed work is underway.

"The (organisers are) already working on specific track modifications aimed at encouraging overtaking and increasing the excitement of the racing," the official statement said.

"Further details (are) set to be revealed in the coming months."

Other improvements will focus on visibility and protection from the sun, including a new roof for the grandstand that overlooks La Monumental - the circuit's unique 547-metre banked corner.

Organisers also promised improved viewing conditions in the more affordable Pelouse areas, with tickets for both sections going on sale on November 24.

The precise changes to the racing layout have not yet been disclosed.

Madring: key facts Venue Madring, Madrid Banked corner La Monumental, 547 metres Debut Inaugural Spanish GP Changes planned for 2027 Tickets on sale 24 November Layout details Not yet disclosed

Related: Madring's own designer doubts big changes are coming

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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