Spanish GP Faces Checkered Flag as Madrid's F1 Dreams Accelerate

Jan.22 - The president of the community of Madrid admits it is possible the new grand prix in the Spanish capital could mean the axe of the country's existing Formula 1 race in Barcelona.

Last week, president Isabel Diaz Ayuso hinted that the official announcement of a Madrid GP on a semi-urban circuit is scheduled for January 23.

Ahead of Tuesday's big news, she is also admitting that it could mean that Barcelona, the current host of the Spanish GP since the early 90s, loses its race.

"Whether Formula 1 leaves Barcelona or not has nothing to do with Madrid," she told El Mundo newspaper.

"If an event is in danger at a given moment, I prefer that it can at least stay in Madrid or in another Spanish region before it leaves the country.

"So I hope that others know how to be happy for Madrid, because we also have the right to receive investments - even if the government does not help us."

Indeed, president Ayuso slammed Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez for not offering to help fund the new Madrid GP.

"We have already reached a point where I am not even asking the government for help. We simply ask them to leave the community of Madrid alone," she said.

"The government knows this because there are many people who participate in negotiations of this type, but I have not seen the slightest interest on their part in supporting us.

"The relationship right now between the two administrations is not going through its best moment," the Madrid president added.

Finally, when asked what hopes she has for the next few years, Ayuso admitted: "That Madrid will be seen to have the best Formula 1 grand prix."

