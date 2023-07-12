Macron's Letter to Estrosi: Formula 1 Revival a Key Attraction for France

Jul.12 - French president Emmanuel Macron has given a green light to the revival of the country's Formula 1 race.

After the race at Paul Ricard fell off the calendar after last year's race, new circuit boss Jean Alesi said the event lacked the support of the French president.

"The presidents of other countries are honoured to have the event on their territory," said the former Ferrari driver.

"I think he (Macron) has other priorities," Alesi added.

At the same time, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was open to talks at the highest level.

"If president Macron wants to talk, I will be there," he told L'Equipe.

Now, Nice-Matin newspaper is reporting that Macron has indeed opened the door to the revival of a grand prix.

He has reportedly done that by empowering the leading figure behind the defunct event at Paul Ricard, Christian Estrosi, who doubles as the major of Nice.

It is believed a street race on the Cote d'Azur is now on the cards for 2025, after Estrosi wrote Macron a letter and the French president agreed that F1 is "an issue of attractiveness for our country".

"Be certain that I fully share your ambition," Macron reportedly wrote in reply.

"As you (Estrosi) underline, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events that it organises each year, to reconnect with Formula 1 for the pleasure of all," the letter added.

"It is a challenge of attractiveness for our country, of the influence of our automotive industry, and of innovation to support the decarbonisation of this sector."

Macron therefore empowered Estrosi with "a mission" together with French motorsport federation boss Nicolas Deschaux, to "study the different possible location options on the national territory".

"You will endeavour in this context to engage in discussions with the holders of the Formula 1 rights," the French president wrote.

