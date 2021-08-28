Lundgaard eyes Indycar for next year but not giving up on F1

Aug.28 - Alpine junior Christian Lundgaard may be switching his focus from Formula 1 to Indycar.

The highly-rated 20-year-old Dane was considered a hot contender for this year's Formula 2 title, but his campaign with ART has been difficult so far.

Early this year, he admitted: "For me, 2021 is definitely a crucial season in relation to my future in Formula 1."

Last month, he accepted an offer to test for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team in Indycar, and was then offered his race debut two weeks ago on the Indianapolis road course.

He finished 12th on debut, but qualified a sensational fourth.

F1 and Indy legend Emerson Fittipaldi was impressed.

"I have followed Christian's career and there is no doubt that he is a young driver with great talent," he told the Danish betting portal Spilxperten.

"The cars in Indycar are very similar to Formula 2, so it gives these drivers a great opportunity to show their talent," Fittipaldi added.

Lundgaard agrees, telling Ekstra Bladet newspaper: "The car itself is similar to Formula 1, but the races are two hours and you're flat out all the time.

"It is 100 percent the most physical car I have driven over a distance. If I went to Monza and drove the Pirellis the way I did over here, I wouldn't complete 5 laps," he added.

Lundagaard also insisted to BT newspaper that he is not yet giving up on Formula 1.

"My dream has not changed - it's still about racing in Formula 1," he said.

"But this chance in Indycar is a good opportunity. If it goes well, Indycar is also an option for next year.

"At the moment I am still with Alpine, but it is clear that we will soon find out what will happen next year," he added.

"Once I know how it's going in Indycar and we're a little further into the F2 season, we can start deciding on the future."

Fittipaldi, 74, thinks that even if Lundagaard does move his focus over to Indycar, he doesn't need to write off his Formula 1 chances altogether.

"The Formula 1 dream is definitely not off for Lundgaard," said the Brazilian.

"If he does well in Indycar, the Formula 1 teams will definitely notice. Look at Juan Pablo Montoya, he did well in Indycar then got the chance in Formula 1."

