Lindblad Set to Make Friday F1 Debut at Silverstone: Marko Says

Jun.25 - Arvid Lindblad is being fast-tracked into Red Bull's Formula 1 driver lineup, advisor Dr Helmut Marko openly admits.

Recently, the FIA granted Red Bull's request that the Swedish-British F2 driver be granted special dispensation for a F1 super license as he is still only 17.

And on Monday, the energy drink-owned concern put Lindblad at the wheel of a 2023 AlphaTauri car to start racking up Formula 1 test laps at Imola.

"He spent half a day in the car on Monday in Italy to prepare," Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper. "He'll then be in the (current) car for Friday practice at Silverstone.

"He stands out for his mental strength and self-confidence," the 82-year-old Austrian added. "His Swedish-Indian mix is clearly very good for racing."

Marko confirmed speculation that rushing Lindblad towards F1 is a priority for Red Bull - even though he plays down the likelihood of a race driver change in 2025.

"No, we're preparing in case something really happens to Max Verstappen regarding his penalty points," he revealed.

"Our other reserve driver, Ayumu Iwasa, has a schedule with his racing in Japan that clashes with Formula 1. We even had a deal with another (F1) team for some races - at one point, one reserve driver was scheduled for three teams," Marko said.

"It's not that easy to find someone who's in top shape. That's why Lindblad is in the car now."

Marko, however, insists that Red Bull's junior program is still in healthy shape.

"We have Juan Pablo Montoya's son (Sebastian) in Formula 2 now," said the Austrian. "We have a lot of talent in the pipeline, which is fun, yes. We're constantly developing the program, true to the motto 'We don't buy stars, we make them'. But as you say, Formula 1 is currently a tough place, yes."

When asked to clarify that remark, Marko admitted that while the Racing Bulls car is reasonable to drive, only Max Verstappen seems able to handle the 2025 Red Bull.

"We've been seeing the same tendencies in the car for two years now," he said. "It jumps over curbs, it understeers when turning, then it turns into oversteer. The working window is extremely narrow."

Marko revealed that Red Bull will have an upgrade on board for its home race this weekend.

"We're getting an update for Austria, which will then be further refined for Silverstone," he said. "But if that doesn't work, things will get difficult in the world championship. And it's not as if things aren't difficult enough already."

