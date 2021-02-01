Limited development tokens will have no effect this season

Feb.1 - The new system of limited development 'tokens' will not make a big difference to the 2021 pecking order, according to Jody Egginton.

The technical director at AlphaTauri was asked by motorsport-total.com to comment on the regime that will limit non-aerodynamic changes to the cars amid the covid crisis.

"I don't think it will make any difference to the aerodynamic concept," said Egginton.

Indeed, the 2021 regulations are largely unchanged compared to last year, except mainly for mandatory tweaks around the cars' floor.

Other parts of the car are governed by the tokens, with teams given some freedom to decide what they are 'spent' on.

"Everyone will use their tokens for something," Egginton said. "But I don't think that will be the main differentiator that determines the order.

"I expect a very tight midfield again, but I don't know the order," he added.

"Our goal is to get into the top five. If nobody makes a mistake, it should be close. Hopefully we're not the ones making the mistake."

Check out more items on this website about: