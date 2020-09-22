Liberty not ready for new Spanish GP contract

Sep.22 - Talks about extending Barcelona's place on the F1 calendar are on the back burner for now.

Maria Teixidor, the new boss of the Spanish Grand Prix host, admitted to Diario Sport newspaper that the Circuit de Catalunya is yet to sign a race contract for 2021 with Liberty Media.

"We want F1 to stay linked with the circuit, as it historically has been," she said.

"We have had contact and arranged a meeting with those in charge, but they first want to do an analysis of this difficult year we are living through before addressing the next calendar.

"Due to the reality of the moment, we cannot do this with the speed that we would like."

Teixidor also said she wants MotoGP to remain in Barcelona.

"We have one year left on that contract so it is not as urgent," she revealed.

"As a circuit we want to maintain the world championship events that we have, but the negotiations have two sides and we must first know the plans of the others."

