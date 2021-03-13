Mar.13 - Several news websites and the British Racing Drivers' Club shared the news that legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker has passed away today at the age of 97.

On their Twitter account they officially share: "It's with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE. A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nations favourite commentator and a contagious smile. Murray will be sadly missed, his mark and voice will live on in motorsport tan our hearts forever."

We thank Murray for all he has done and send our love and thoughts to Murray's familiy and friends in this difficult time.

