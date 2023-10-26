Leclerc's Hollywood Connection: F1 Star Signs with WME Talent Agency

Oct.26 - Charles Leclerc has signed up with a well-known Hollywood talent agency.

Corriere della Sera newspaper in Italy claims the Ferrari driver has joined the ranks of WME - which similarly represents Rihanna, Matt Damon, Danzel Washington, and even Meghan Markle and many others.

Leclerc, whose Ferrari contract runs out next year, will be represented by WME for all of his entertainment, show-business and commercially-related activities.

In a presentation of Leclerc is depicted as a "phenomenon" with a passion for music who was "the youngest driver to sign a five-year contract" with Ferrari.

Nicolas Todt will continue to represent the 26-year-old on the sporting side.

Leclerc, a winner of 5 grands prix with some 21 poles to his name in total, is heading into this weekend Mexican GP determined to end a series of 10 pole positions without converting a single one into victory.

"I think we must stop this statistic," he admitted to Canal Plus.

"I do a very good job on Saturday and it now turns into a negative statistic where unfortunately we cannot convert them in the races.

"But today I don't have the car to do that on Sunday. For now I am very happy with the performance we have on Saturday, but it is obvious that we are then less good than the others on tyre degradation," Leclerc added.

"There is still a lot of work to do."

