Ferrari's fix for the Leclerc and Hamilton problem is a secret, yet both drivers insist they remain free to race. Leclerc admits the mood is far from happy.

Charles Leclerc has repeatedly refused to reveal what new restrictions Ferrari may impose on its drivers following the latest clash with Lewis Hamilton, admitting the atmosphere inside the team is far from happy.

Speaking at length in Qatar, Leclerc acknowledged that the growing number of incidents between the pair had become unacceptable, but insisted any solutions must remain confidential.

"We are two very strong drivers that want to finish one ahead of the other," he said.

"Unfortunately, whether it's in here or Monza or Mexico, there's been a bit too many events of those lately, and we need to find a solution as a team."

Asked what those solutions might involve, Leclerc replied: "I'm not going to disclose that. I'm not allowed to anyway."

And when pressed on whether Ferrari's rules of engagement would change for the final two races, he repeated: "I cannot disclose that."

Italian reports of a racing ban

Reports in Italy suggest Ferrari could prohibit its drivers from fighting each other in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov believes such an arrangement would be sensible.

"They definitely won't be allowed to compete in the remaining two races," he suggested on Telegram, comparing the situation to Ferrari's team orders under Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton, however, insisted the drivers remained free to race.

"We're still free to race and I think that's the ultimate goal being here. We want to race," he said.

"But of course we don't want what happened last week to ever happen."

The seven-time champion confirmed more internal talks had taken place but also declined to reveal the details.

"We had an internal discussion. But no, I can't say more. Everything remains within the team. The meeting was positive," said the Briton.

Leclerc admitted that, despite their strong personal relationship, the situation was uncomfortable.

"I wouldn't say the atmosphere is good because obviously we are all disappointed of the situation we find ourselves in," he said.

"Surely there's not a super happy feeling at the moment."

He also revealed that he has personally proposed solutions, but again refused to elaborate.

"I do have an opinion, but at the end, what matters is what we think is the right decision collectively, and we'll take it internally."

Leclerc strongly denied suggestions that his recently renewed Ferrari contract guarantees him number 1 status.

"I absolutely have zero clause that says that in my contract," he insisted.

"It's never something that I was interested in and never something that I personally wanted."

Hamilton, meanwhile, played down suggestions of a personal breakdown.

"I personally don't feel tension," he said. "I think it's more built up probably outside than I think inside."

Leclerc and Hamilton at Ferrari Races left Qatar and Abu Dhabi Drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton Trigger Last week's clash between the pair Leclerc on new rules "I cannot disclose that" Hamilton Seven-time champion, says drivers are free to race Contract Leclerc: "zero clause" for number 1 status

Related: Ferrari weighs penalties after latest Leclerc and Hamilton clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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