Leclerc wants to renew his contract for an even longer period
Apr.6 - Charles Leclerc says he is ready to extend his current Ferrari contract for an even longer period.
Ferrari stunned the F1 paddock in 2019 by announcing that its new Monaco-born driver, then just 21, would be staying for the next five full seasons.
"I have a contract until the end of 2024," the now 23-year-old Leclerc confirmed to La Repubblica newspaper, "but I would like to renew it already.
"I want to stay here even longer. I believe in Ferrari and the people who work for it," he added.
Check out more items on this website about:
smart move , by then with the new regs, one of the teams will have aced them, with all bugs sorted and he can choose his next team, just a thought....