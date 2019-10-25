Leclerc says number 1 status call 'up to Ferrari'

Charles Leclerc says it's "up to Ferrari" whether he will be appointed number 1 driver for 2020.
It was his teammate, the quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who started this season as the unequivocal top Ferrari driver.
But 22-year-old Leclerc has successfully challenged that hierarchy. The only question now is whether it will be made official for 2020.
"That's a question for the team," Leclerc said in Mexico.
"I understand the team's point of view regarding the distribution of roles at the beginning of the season, and in the meantime I have been able to prove what I can do.
"Now it's up to Ferrari and Mattia Binotto to decide what to do next," he added.
Yep - I am sure the team will keep Vettel as driver number one - you spoilt brat! Two wins in one season doesn't equate to a number 1 driver in my books- so get off your high horse and recognise you are Vettel's wingman!
And one win does does it?
Pam you'd do well to remember Leclec is ahead of Vettel in the standings, despite it being his first year in the team AND having to move over for Vettel in the early part of the season.