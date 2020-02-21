Leclerc reverts to low-tech pen and notebook

Charles Leclerc has reverted to a pen and paper to give Ferrari feedback about its 2020 car.

At Sauber and again with Ferrari last year, the 22-year-old used a tablet computer to make notes in the garage to give to his engineers.

But in Barcelona this week, Leclerc was spotted using a notebook and pen, and close-ups revealed he was making notes about things like tyre warm-up and understeer.

He told reporters: "I stopped typing my impressions because I had to scroll too many pages in the evening to find the relevant notes.





"That's why I returned to my old system of pen and notebook. Because we do so many laps on each test day, it helps me to find everything later if I write it down."

