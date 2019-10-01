Leclerc left girlfriend to focus on F1

Charles Leclerc's former girlfriend has revealed that the Ferrari driver "left me" in order to focus on his Formula 1 career.
Vanity Fair said the 21-year-old has been dating Italian model Giada Gianni, who is also 21, since 2015.
"Charles left me," she is quoted as saying.
"He wants to devote himself only to Ferrari."
I think Charles has clear goal in his F1 Ferrari career and nobody or nothing is worth more than his title quest. Besides he wants to become Ferrari boss later on as he seems already giving others to the team and expects them to listen to his demands.He is a true visionary!