Leclerc insists he still has confidence in Ferrari team

Jul.14 - Charles Leclerc insists he still has "confidence" in Ferrari, even though some media outlets believe he has been in talks with rival Red Bull.

After receiving the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini award this week, the Monaco-born driver admitted Ferrari is "struggling at the moment" but is working hard for a better future.

"There is still a lot of work to do," the 23-year-old, who is contracted to the Maranello team until the end of 2024, told Sky Italia.

"We are struggling at the moment but we always give everything. It's still nice to receive these awards, especially in not so easy times. It motivates me even more, even though I don't need it.

"I will continue to push," Leclerc vowed.

However, Silverstone this weekend marks a full year since he was on the podium.

"It's a long time," Leclerc admits, "but there has been an improvement since then.

"We are on the right path, I have a lot of confidence in my team and I am happy with how we are progressing.

"A podium this weekend is perhaps too optimistic, but you never know. At Ferrari, I am calm about the future.

"There is a good synergy with Carlos, we are working well together and I believe in the project. We are all giving it our all."

Ferrari has made no secret that it is not overly interested in chasing McLaren for third in the 2021 constructors' world championship.

"I believe 2022 can be a good opportunity for us," Leclerc confirms.

"We will see how it goes and what it takes to win."

