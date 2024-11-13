Leclerc Hits Back Over Fans' Reaction to Mexico GP Video

Nov.13 - Charles Leclerc has lashed back at those claiming his relationship with departing Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz has fallen apart.

A short video has been doing the rounds on social media showing Sainz celebrating his win immediately after the race - and Leclerc apparently completely ignoring him.

Spaniard Sainz appears shocked by Leclerc's reaction, causing some fans on social media to denounce the behaviour of the Monegasque.

Some believe he was furious about some comments made about Leclerc on the radio.

"I am very angry about the comments I have seen," Leclerc told Sky Deutschland when asked about the incident. "People judged me based on a two-second video clip.

"Before the video, I went to say hello to Carlos, and there was no tension in the situation because I didn't know what he had said on the radio during the race."

