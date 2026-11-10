With a decision on the Gulf races expected on Tuesday, Charles Leclerc stays silent and Max Verstappen keeps out of politics, while Antonelli imagines Imola.

Charles Leclerc has refused to discuss the uncertainty surrounding Formula 1's Middle East finale, as the championship approaches its expected Tuesday deadline for a decision.

When asked after the Brazilian GP about the situation surrounding Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the Ferrari driver replied: "I'd rather not answer this question."

He then simply added: "Thank you."

His reluctance comes amid reports that F1 has urged drivers and teams to avoid public comments that could undermine confidence in the two remaining Gulf races.

Max Verstappen, who previously expressed reservations about racing in the region, has also adopted a cautious approach.

"I don't get involved in politics at all," the Red Bull driver said. "Otherwise, I would have become a politician.

"Let's just hope, of course, that things don't get out of hand. Not just for us, but for everyone."

As for the final decision, Verstappen added: "Ultimately, I trust the FIA and Formula 1 to make the right decision. That's the only thing you can rely on."

Antonelli eyes an Imola finale

Meanwhile, newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli admitted he would welcome an unexpected Italian finale at Imola.

"It would be wonderful!" he told Corriere della Sera after arriving home in Bologna on a private jet.

"Finishing the World Championship with another home race would be a dream."

The comments follow MotoGP's successful but controversial Qatar weekend, with series boss Carlos Ezpeleta admitting management had made mistakes in communicating with riders.

"We had all the guarantees from the local government, from the promoter, that the event could be held safely," he said.

"We have been more exposed than other sports that have also been competing in this area, without so much fuss."

Both MotoGP and F1 are now controlled by Liberty Media.

The regional situation remains delicate, although US president Donald Trump struck an optimistic note following talks with Qatar's prime minister.

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this conflict," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, he warned that the United States remains "locked and loaded" if the situation changes.

Gulf finale uncertainty Leclerc reply I'd rather not answer this question Races in doubt Qatar and Abu Dhabi Decision expected Tuesday Backup floated Imola World champion Kimi Antonelli

Related: F1 nears Tuesday Qatar call as Imola backup faces halt

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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