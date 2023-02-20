Leclerc and Sainz Speak Out on New Ferrari F1 Boss

Feb.20 - Charles Leclerc has played down rumours he may soon be pressing his new boss for a new Ferrari contract.

It is rumoured that the 25-year-old is very happy that Frederic Vasseur - his first Formula 1 boss from his Sauber days - replaced Mattia Binotto in charge of Ferrari over the winter.

"It's impressive how quickly he got used to it," Leclerc told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It's not an easy task because Ferrari is different compared to other teams."

Some believe fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is much more nervous about Vasseur's arrival - given how close Leclerc and his manager Nicholas Todt are to the 54-year-old Frenchman.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Spaniard Sainz insists. "I have always been on good terms with my bosses in Formula 1.

"I am sure that when Frederic sees what I am capable of, my speed and my talent, he will respect me. We'll get along.

"His good relationship with Charles will only help the team."

But that good relationship may also help Leclerc's forthcoming contract talks, amid reports of keen interest for 2025 and beyond from both Mercedes and Red Bull.

"I don't want to put this topic on the table today," Leclerc told Quotidiano Nazionale. "It wouldn't be a good way to start the collaboration.

"We have to be focused on the sporting side and results."

Many in the Italian media, however, see the risk of Leclerc's defection to Mercedes in particular as quite high.

"There is no hurry," Leclerc insists. "I know you are worried that I could go to Mercedes, but honestly there are no negotiations.

"I feel good at Ferrari - I feel the enthusiasm of the people. I am excited by the idea of crowning the dream, mine and everyone's, of winning here."

