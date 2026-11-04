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Leaked photos point to Red Bull-Adidas deal from 2027

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Leaked photos point to Red Bull-Adidas deal from 2027
Leopold 1 min read
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Neither side has confirmed the deal, but leaked images of Verstappen in three-stripe Red Bull kit suggest the Castore era ends when the 2027 season begins.

Leaked photographs of Max Verstappen appear to confirm reports that Adidas will replace Castore as Red Bull's Formula 1 apparel partner from 2027.

Bild reported in March that Red Bull was linked with a three-year Adidas agreement worth around EUR 27 million per season.

At the time, neither side confirmed the deal, with an Adidas spokesman saying: "We generally do not participate in rumours and speculation."

Now, photographs from what appears to be a commercial shoot have emerged showing Verstappen wearing Red Bull clothing with Adidas' three stripes across the shoulders.

An Adidas logo is also visible on the bargeboard of the car he is sitting on.

The agreement is reportedly due to run from 2027 through at least 2029, although no announcement has yet been made.

Adidas already sponsors and supplies Mercedes and Audi.

Red Bull and Adidas at a glance
New partnerAdidas, reportedly
ReplacesCastore
Start2027, reportedly through at least 2029
ValueAround EUR 27 million per season, per Bild
Also suppliesMercedes and Audi

Related: Mekies: Red Bull start problem will remain until 2027

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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