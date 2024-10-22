Lawson's Strong Performance Makes Him Top Choice for Red Bull Seat

Oct.22 - appears to be on the right track to becoming Max Verstappen's new teammate at for 2025.

Despite Sergio Perez's repeated denials, equally persistent rumours that the Mexican might announce his retirement from Formula 1 at his home race this weekend continue to swirl.

"It's a rumour," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sky Deutschland ahead of this weekend's Mexican GP. "He himself says there is no truth in it.

"Let's see. It is true that he has to improve his performance."

Perez, 34, this year signed a new Red Bull contract for 2025 and 2026, but it seems almost certain that the team has the ability to unilaterally cancel it.

Verstappen is leading McLaren's Lando Norris by a sizeable 57 points in the drivers' standings at present, but Red Bull is actually at serious risk of even dropping behind Ferrari and finishing third overall in the constructors' championship.

Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli blames it entirely on Perez.

"Ferrari has two drivers, the others only have one," he told La Repubblica. "Perez is always far behind in the Red Bull, while (Oscar) Piastri with McLaren is yet to find good consistency."

Backer Honda is pushing hard for Yuki Tsunoda to be a contender to replace Perez next year, but it seems clear that Red Bull is actually clearly grooming Liam Lawson for the role.

"They have their expectations of me, just as I do of myself," said Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB as of the US GP and beyond.

"I am here to do a good job and I want to be in Formula 1 next year too. I have these few races and that is very important for me.

"I managed to do well in this race, but we still have five important races ahead of us."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the 22-year-old New Zealander "drove like a seasoned driver" in Austin, and even Marko was also full of praise.

"A really great (2024) debut," said the Austrian. "That was already apparent in Q1, where he did the third fastest time. He was in control at all times and did great overtaking manoeuvres.

"It shows that you have to put these youngsters in the cars and then it works out. He is definitely a man for the future," 81-year-old Marko enthused.

Former F1 driver even thinks Lawson is already better than McLaren's Piastri.

"Yes, I think so," he told Viaplay. "He has the natural talent that Piastri has, but I also think Piastri fluctuates a bit more.

"Lawson is definitely ready for it. If he's not next to Verstappen next year, I'll eat my shoe. And I mean that seriously.

"He comes back after a long time, drives a circuit he doesn't know, and does a fantastic job. He was often faster than Tsunoda, straight away.

"I think he should already be there (at Red Bull Racing) instead of Perez," Albers added.

Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel sees Williams' debutant Franco Colapinto, 21, in the same mould. "You see this new generation driving in a different way," he said. "A bit more attacking, and they are a bit more driven. They understand the game.

"I don't think the older drivers like the Alonsos and the Hulkenbergs should keep driving forever. At a certain point, it is simply time to go so that these other guys have a chance."

However, Coronel does not necessarily think Lawson is completely ready to be Verstappen's teammate.

"They actually need someone who is breathing down Max's neck a bit, but you have to say that Perez isn't doing that now either."

