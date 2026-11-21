Racing Bulls kept Liam Lawson for 2027 on Alan Permane's push for data-led decisions, but Jacques Villeneuve warns that the team is meant to be a stepping stone, not a destination.

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer says team principal Alan Permane was instrumental in retaining Liam Lawson for 2027, although 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve warns the New Zealander's longer-term future remains uncertain.

Lawson's contract was finally confirmed after months of speculation that Red Bull wanted to replace him with Formula 2 prospect Nikola Tsolov.

"Alan really thought long and hard about the situation," Bayer told Sky Deutschland in Las Vegas.

"At the end of the day, it's about making the best decision for the team. Liam has performed so consistently that it was difficult to overlook him."

Bayer said Permane had pushed for a more objective approach to driver selection.

"Alan said he wanted to incorporate more data-driven decisions instead of emotional ones," he explained.

Lawson's experience will also be valuable to rookie Arvid Lindblad, particularly after the youngster struggled with longer runs this season.

"Ultimately, the decisive factor was that Arvid didn't feel entirely comfortable in the car, especially during the long runs, and tried to get a better feel for the setup," Bayer explained.

"An experienced driver is incredibly helpful in that situation."

Meanwhile, Bayer admitted Tsolov had initially reacted angrily to missing out.

"After the initial anger subsided, his reaction was super positive," he said.

The Bulgarian will instead undertake an extensive development program involving practice sessions, testing and simulator work - and the reserve position for both Red Bull teams.

Villeneuve warns on Lawson's future

But Villeneuve warned Lawson that securing another season at Racing Bulls does not necessarily mean he has a secure future in Formula 1.

"What kind of team is this?" the Canadian asked.

"It's supposed to be a starting point before moving to a bigger team. You spend two years there, maybe three, and then you're relegated if you don't make it to a top team."

Lawson 2027 at a glance Driver Liam Lawson Team Racing Bulls Contract Confirmed for 2027 Rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad Reserve role Nikola Tsolov, for both Red Bull teams

Related: Lawson finally relieved Marko no longer controls Red Bull seats

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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